City of Williams Lake continues to monitor water levels at a historic beaver dam site high above Juniper Street in Williams Lake. (City of Williams Lake photo)

City of Williams Lake continues to monitor water levels at a historic beaver dam site high above Juniper Street in Williams Lake. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake EOC still monitoring increased water levels at historic beaver dam

As of Friday, June 3, the water level has been reduced by approximately six inches

Water levels have been reduced by about six inches at a historic beaver dam site high above Juniper Street off of South Lakeside Drive in Williams Lake to alleviate an identified increased water load, the city confirmed Friday, June 3.

On Thursday, June 2, the city activated its emergency operations centre at level one and declared a state of local emergency to authorize city staff and contractors to access private property and other resources as needed.

“We will continue to address the water levels into next week and we anticipate this will put us into a position to begin the recovery stage,” said Gary Muraca, the city’s chief administrative officer in a news release Friday.

Muraca told the Tribune the city was aware of a small lake in that location for many years but it was brought to the city’s attention more recently by the Cariboo Regional District through an aerial photograph.

As a result, the city asked the Ministry of Forests to have a look at the site.

“We had a conversation and we thought we’d better start remedying this potential hazard because of the increased beaver activity and how high the water level had got to,” Muraca said. “We wanted to release the water in a controlled environment so we are releasing it without overwhelming all the culverts on South Lakeside because if it goes all it once it could cause some damage down below.”

Muraca also thanked Quality Excavating and Construction and TRUE Consulting for assisting and responding quickly during the event.

The state of local emergency will remain in place for the remainder of the week and the city will provide updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Williams Lake EOC at level 1 in response to water load on beaver dam above Juniper Street


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City HallWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. MP vows to keep fighting, despite toxic drug crisis bill rejection
Next story
Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Just Posted

A student makes her way to school early Tuesday, April 19, through the former Poplar Glade School site in the 800 block of Eleventh Avenue. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation

The city of Williams Lake declared a state of local emergency Thursday, June 2, in response to increased water load at a historic beaver dam high above Juniper Street off of South Lakeside Drive. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake EOC still monitoring increased water levels at historic beaver dam

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

100 Mile District General Hospital. (File photo)
UPDATE: Interior Health finds physician to cover 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency room