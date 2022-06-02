Williams Lake EOC at level 1 in response to water load on beaver dam above Juniper Drive

Crews working on a plan to release some water to reduce risk of flooding

The city of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to high water levels behind an historic beaver dam above homes on South Lakeside. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at level 1 on Thursday, June 4, in response to an identified increased water load at a historic beaver dam site.

The dam is above Juniper Street off of South Lakeside Drive.

An EOC level 1 response is for a small event with a potential threat to safety and security, and is subject to change based on ongoing assessment.

The dam is located on Crown land within city limits.

As a precautionary measure, the city is assessing the risk and has plans in place to reduce the water level behind the dam.

No properties have currently been determined to be at risk.

The city has notified all relevant agencies and is working with Emergency Management B.C. to address the situation as it evolves.

A state of local emergency will be declared to authorize city staff and contractors to access private property and other resources as needed.

A controlled release of excess water will be undertaken as soon as possible to reduce the water to a manageable level.

The city said it will continue to monitor the situation from its EOC and provide updates as they are available.

