Williams Lake city council received a presentation from Cathy Peters on Tuesday, May 25. Peters is an anti-human trafficking advocate. (The Canadian Press - Jonathan Hayward)

Williams Lake city council received a presentation from Cathy Peters on Tuesday, May 25. Peters is an anti-human trafficking advocate. (The Canadian Press - Jonathan Hayward)

Williams Lake endorses advocate’s call for human trafficking task force in B.C.

Cathy Peters of the Be Amazing Campaign has presented to 87 communities to date

A former inner city high school teacher of 40 years is calling on the B.C. government to form an inter-agency human sex trafficking task force.

“Could you alert the solicitor general and premier that this crime is a priority in B.C. and we need considerable funding for provincial law enforcement and a provincial awareness campaign,” Cathy Peters told Williams Lake city council during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 25.

Sharing some statistics, she noted the average age of recruitment into the sex industry is 13, yet even younger among First Nations girls in the Lower Mainland where the target age is 10, 11 and 12 years old.

As a private citizen, Peters said she has been sharing her message with B.C. politicians at all levels of government, police agencies and the public for the last seven years since the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act became federal law in 2014.

“I have been raising awareness about this law so people would understand it and the police would enforce it,” she said.

Read more: Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

There are three parts to the law, she explained.

The first part targets the buyer of sex, the predator, pimp, trafficker, and john who are criminalized. The second part recognizes the seller of sex as a victim, usually female, who are immune from prosecution.

Thirdly, the law has exit strategies in place to assist victims to leave the sex trade.

To date, Peters has presented to 87 communities in B.C.

Council received her presentation for information and agreed that Mayor Walt Cobb would write a letter of support.

Coun. Sheila Boehm said she will also ask the Social Planning Council if Peters can make a similar presentation to the members.

Coun. Marnie Brenner said the more that can be done to raise awareness and educate people is a good thing.

“I’ve also heard that gang activity is increasing in the city as well, so along with that, whatever we can do to keep our young girls and our youth safe is well-advised.”

In Canada the national human trafficking hotline number is 1-833-900-1010.

Peters also has a website www.beamazingcampaign.org.

Read more: Fighting human trafficking ‘more urgent’ amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Human traffickingWilliams Lake

Previous story
Update: City of Williams Lake approves 5% convenience fee for credit card payments
Next story
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Just Posted

The city of Williams Lake plans to honour Brock Hoyer, seen here filming a segment of The Way Home in the city of Revelstoke, with a certificate of merit. (Ryen Dunford photo)
Snowbike medalist Brock Hoyer to receive certificate of merit from city of Williams Lake

The three-time X Games medalist will be presented the award on May 27

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Water main break could impact services for west side residents: City

Residents asked to conserve water as crews work to fix the problem

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said Cariboo Place has been sold and purchased by an Alberta firm of doctors. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Place sold to Alberta firm, says Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

The Alberta firm is a group of doctors, Cobb added

Williams Lake city council received a presentation from Cathy Peters on Tuesday, May 25. Peters is an anti-human trafficking advocate. (The Canadian Press - Jonathan Hayward)
Williams Lake endorses advocate’s call for human trafficking task force in B.C.

Cathy Peters of the Be Amazing Campaign has presented to 87 communities to date

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Single vehicle crash kills 3 in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

Most Read