Williams Lake emergency crews respond to vehicle crash downtown

Emergency crews respond where a vehicle struck a building Friday, Sept. 29 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Emergency crews respond where a vehicle struck a building Friday, Sept. 29 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Emergency crews are on scene at the corner of Oliver Street and Second Avenue Friday, Sept. 29. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Emergency crews are on scene at the corner of Oliver Street and Second Avenue Friday, Sept. 29. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews are responding to an incident where a vehicle struck a building Friday afternoon, Sept. 29, in Williams Lake.

The fire department, BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on scene at Oliver Street and Second Avenue in the city’s downtown.

Traffic is blocked from turning on Third Avenue.

Williams Lake RCMP Sgt. Josh Smith said it is believed there was one occupant in the vehicle.

“Police are actively investigating the cause,” Smith said.

More to come

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

Williams Lake

Previous story
B.C. trucking firm named in $10M lawsuit tied to crash that killed US couple
Next story
B.C.-wide call made for protection of old-growth forests

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond where a vehicle struck a building Friday, Sept. 29 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake emergency crews respond to vehicle crash downtown

Searchers are combing the backcountry near Clinton in search of 66-year-old David Young of Prince George, missing more than a week. (Submitted photo)
Searchers, RCMP looking for missing Prince George man near Clinton

Eleventh Avenue in Williams Lake is a straight stretch of residential road one resident said she sees drivers speeding on far too often. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake resident raises concerns over fast drivers

Old Age Pensioners Organization Branch 93 volunteers prepare for the doors to open at the Fall Clothing and Yard Sale Friday, Sept. 29 at the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Annual fall clothing and garage sale underway at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre