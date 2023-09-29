Williams Lake emergency crews respond to vehicle crash downtown

Emergency crews respond where a vehicle struck a building Friday, Sept. 29 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Emergency crews are on scene at the corner of Oliver Street and Second Avenue Friday, Sept. 29. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews are responding to an incident where a vehicle struck a building Friday afternoon, Sept. 29, in Williams Lake.

The fire department, BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on scene at Oliver Street and Second Avenue in the city’s downtown.

Traffic is blocked from turning on Third Avenue.

Williams Lake RCMP Sgt. Josh Smith said it is believed there was one occupant in the vehicle.

“Police are actively investigating the cause,” Smith said.

More to come

