Ten safe needle disposal boxes have been installed in Williams Lake’s downtown by the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch including this one by the parkade across from the Elks Hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ten safe needle disposal boxes have been installed in Williams Lake’s downtown by the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch including this one by the parkade across from the Elks Hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake drug overdoses triple in September

Total overdose call volume has already surpassed the last few years

Drug overdose calls spiked in the month of September in Williams Lake.

Shannon Miller, communications spokesperson with Emergency Health Services B.C., said Williams Lake normally averages six to seven overdose calls a month and in September there were 19.

As of Monday, Oct. 26 there were 14 overdose calls.

“The community’s total call volume has already surpassed the last few years’ call totals,” she told the Tribune.

In 2020 to date there have been 91 overdose calls compared to 78 in 2019, 72 in 2018 and 52 in 2017.

In an effort to be proactive, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District and Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch have ordered fentanyl drug checking strips for public use.

Boys and Girls Club harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White said in addition to the strips, she has plenty of supplies such as clean needle kits and Naloxone.

“People can take strips home once they learn how to use them,” she added, noting she has been working with the local Community Action Team (CAT) to address local substance use problems in Williams Lake.

Read more: THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Laurel White of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

Janice Breck, executive director of CMHA, said her organization installed safe needle disposal boxes in April of this year including near the Salvation Army, library parking lot, CMHA, wood sign at the skate park, Boitanio Park bus loop, Cariboo Friendship Society, bottom entrance to the downtown underground parking off Second Avenue North and mail boxes on Second Avenue.

CMHA is responsible for cleaning out the boxes, while the City is responsible for any discarded needles that are found anywhere else.

White believes a safe consumption site would be extremely helpful in Williams Lake.

“A lot of people are going down with overdoses when they are using drugs alone,” she added.

She said she also worries about alcohol abuse and said it becomes more problematic with dropping temperatures in winter.

“People might be warm on the inside because of the alcohol, but freezing on the outside and if they are out in the elements it becomes a huge risk.”

Read more: First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

“The boxes have only been cleaned out once in six months so maybe we need to advertise them more,” Breck said.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fentanyloverdose crisisWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An unused needle lies among other debris in a make-shift camping area behind Carson Drive in early October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An unused needle lies among other debris in a make-shift camping area behind Carson Drive in early October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Just Posted

Laurel White, Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District harm reduction co-ordinator holds a fentanyl drug testing strip. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake drug overdoses triple in September

Total overdose call volume has already surpassed the last few years

A pair of sandhill cranes stop for a walk near Horsefly. (Ivan Hardwick photo)
Casual Country 2020: In tune with their surroundings

Horsefly couple enjoy photographing wildlife in the comfort of their own rural property

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, many homes including this one on Moon Avenue, are decorated for Halloween 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Trick or treat

Five little pumpkins sitting on a gate. Wait. Are they physically distancing?… Continue reading

Seniors in Williams Lake visit in the Seniors Activity Centre parking lot during a summer coffee house held during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Turkey ‘Dinner Out the Door’ coming up Nov. 7 at seniors centre

Derksen added in-town delivery is also available by calling 250-392-7946

North District RCMP are urging the public’s assistance in locating Prince George resident Amber Weutz, 25, last seen Oct. 18 in the Canim Mahood Lake area east of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)
RCMP release more information on missing Prince George woman

Amber Weutz, 25, was last seen in the Canim and Mahood Lake area on Oct. 18

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michelle Stoney carved this pumpkin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her brother's home where their family gathers each year to carve pumpkins for Halloween. (Michelle Stoney, Gitxsan Artist Facebook photo)
Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Michelle Stoney spent more than three hours on her latest holiday creation

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Most Read