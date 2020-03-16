Dentist chairs around the province will sit empty due to concerns around COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Staff at Williams Lake Dental were busy Monday afternoon calling patients to cancel future appointments after the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia made the decision to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19.

The move came after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference Monday that all dentists who attended the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver needed to stop working and self-isolate immediately due to an attendee testing positive for the coronavirus.

Read More: B.C. hospitals start cancelling elective surgeries in COVID-19 preparations

Dr. Greg Hein of Williams Lake Dental confirmed he and a handful of staff did attend two days of the conference on March 4 and 5, but were not there at the same time as the infected individual who attended the conference Friday, March 6.

“We were lucky,” Hein said of the timeline. “I’m just glad we weren’t there at the same time.”

Hein said they were notified of the situation a week later on Wednesday, March 17.

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk – that’s why we were open,” said Hein.

“We would never have opened otherwise.”

Hein noted staff are not exhibiting any symptoms of illness, however, all staff will self-isolate until March 22 as directed by the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia.

There is no indication as to when dentists in the province will be able to get back to work.

Read More: B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusdentistry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

Glenda Winger is hoping the move will keep seniors safe

Fitness centre, pool to remain open for now at recreation complex

He said while the pool remains open as of Monday afternoon, the situation continues to evolve

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Most Read