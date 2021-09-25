Williams Lake Deni House closed to visitors due to COVID-19 exposure, not an outbreak

The closure at the long-term care facility will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 1

Deni House long-term care in Williams Lake is closed to visitors until Friday, Oct. 1 due to a person being infectious of COVID-19.

Interior Health confirmed Friday an exposure event at the facility has been put in place.

“This is not an outbreak,” an IH media spokesperson confirmed. “Restrictions for visitors are in place 10 days from the last exposure on site.”

IH said Deni House staff are taking extra infection prevention and control precautions to reduce the risk for residents in the facility including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, masking and the site is closed to social visits until Friday, Oct. 1.

“We recognize the impacts of COVID-19 are challenging and we thank everyone for their understanding as we take measures to support safety for the people in our care and for their families,” the spokesperson said.



