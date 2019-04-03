During the committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, April 2, council agreed to set aside May 13 to dig deeper into the 2020 strategic plan. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake delving into 2020 strategic plan

Five key pillars in the plan are strong diversified economy, community relationships, financial stability and sound asset management, positive community image and a healthy and inclusive workplace

City council is assessing its 2020 strategic plan’s goals to ensure they are being met.

The plan contains five key pillars — strong diversified economy within Williams Lake, strong community relationships, financial stability and sound asset management, strong positive community image and a healthy and inclusive workplace.

During the Tuesday, April 2, community of the whole meeting, Mayor Walt Cobb asked the newer elected councillors for feedback.

Coun. Marnie Brenner praised the previous council for doing a good job and being “fairly aligned” to the plan.

“It’s strong. I like the direction it is going,” she said.

Coun. Sheila Austin-Boehm said it is very well done,

She is working on a strategic plan for another organization and told council the facilitator has encouraged them to come up with a vision that is something to dream about.

“I don’t know if that’s quite there yet,” she added. “I would like to see a big dream that is almost impossible.”

Coun. Ivan Bonnell said the plan has set a clear direction that council has been working on and will continue that work this year and next year.

“I think we just need to drill down and dig deeper in some areas to get more definitiveness on our ability to access lot of these grant funds,” Bonnell said.

Read more: Williams Lake hires corporate engagement officer

Bonnell suggested council spend a day in May to work on the plan. Council agreed on May 13.

Coun. Jason Ryll described the five pillars as strong and achieving them will be “more project-based.”

“A strong diversified economy, well that’s going to will rely on the projects we encourage development in.”

Coun. Craig Smith said with the crime rate dropping “as dramatically as it has” in the last four years, is helping the direction of Williams Lake.

The city’s chief financial officer, Vitali Kozubenko, suggested the need for performance indicators.

“We should assess annually or semi-annually to see how we are doing,” he said.

Chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said staff is also being encouraged to make sure its efforts are aligned with the strategic plan.

Director of development services Leah Hartley said a previous finance director had departments build their budgets early in September.

“That would fit in with some of the bench marks that Vitali is talking about,” Cobb said.

Wiliams Lake Strategic Plan 2020 by WL Tribune on Scribd


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder
Next story
B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

Just Posted

Williams Lake delving into 2020 strategic plan

Five key pillars in the plan are strong diversified economy, community relationships, financial stability and sound asset management, positive community image and a healthy and inclusive workplace

New general manager a familiar face to lakecity golfers

The WLGTC will be installing new driving range netting beginning Monday, April 8.

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The great bean strike

Columnist Barry Sale delves into the Cariboo gold rush

Williams Lake defers decision whether to pen letter of support for Pinnacle Pellet

During a commitee of the whole meeting city council said it needs more information

CCSAR members hone flat ice rescue skills

The ice on Williams Lake provides the perfect classroom

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash in B.C. Interior

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Most Read