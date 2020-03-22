Third Ryan Bailey and second Barrett Gaunce hoist the Thursday Night Men’s League trophy who, along with teammates skip Robert Gudbranson and leads Milo MacDonald and Erick Peterson. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Curling Club league winners crowned

“Close to 50 per cent of the Monday night league membership was made up of new curlers.”

The Williams Lake Curling Club has capped off another successful season with the conclusion of its various leagues hosted throughout the season.

From the fun Monday Night Social League to the more competitive men’s, women’s leagues and sponsor league, trophies were recently presented to players following final events of the year.

While the Monday Night Social League did not have a competition this season, league rep Naomi Miller said they had a successful year.

“[We would] like to recognize all the new players that played this season,” Miller said. “Close to 50 per cent of the Monday night league membership was made up of new curlers this season. The social and recreational nature of this league has made it a positive place for everyone, new and seasoned curlers. All players and teams are congratulated for having an excellent season.”

READ MORE: Champions crowned at Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Bonspiel

The Tuesday Night Sponsor League was won by the team of skip Brian Purdy, Dave Jeanotte, Mark Berg and John Dryden.

The Wednesday Night Ladies League was claimed by the Blair Mohr team of Darcy Lazzarin, second Dawn Arnold and Natalie Borkowski.

Skip Robert Gudbranson, third Ryan Bailey, second Barrett Gaunce and leads Milo MacDonald and Erick Peterson captured the Thursday Night League title.

The Friday Night League was won by Jerry Mooney, along with team members Stephanie Mooney, Mike Dextrase, Tina Dextrase, Russ Ferguson and Val Ferguson.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mad Hatter theme brings out fun at curling club’s annual mixed bonspiel
Next story
Great weather, good company at Powder Kings’ family fun day

Just Posted

A letter from Williams Lake doctors on COVID-19: ‘Lives depend on your actions now’

This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime.

Salvation Army Williams Lake moves to food services from truck, hamper deliveries

For now the breakfast program is suspended, food hampers will be delivered

Nuxalk Nation, Central Coast Regional District declare local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The aim is to restrict all non-essential travel into the community

New book shares many Cariboo-Chilcotin stories from 2017 wildfires

Author Claudia Cornwall did more than 50 hours of interviews with a wide range of people

Volunteers deliver food, but keep their distance from those in need in Boitanio Park Sunday

COVID-19 has outreach programs in Williams Lake modifying how they can still help the needy

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canad with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find treatment, vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

BC Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Most Read