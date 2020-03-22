Williams Lake Curling Club league winners crowned

“Close to 50 per cent of the Monday night league membership was made up of new curlers.”

Third Ryan Bailey and second Barrett Gaunce hoist the Thursday Night Men’s League trophy who, along with teammates skip Robert Gudbranson and leads Milo MacDonald and Erick Peterson. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Curling Club has capped off another successful season with the conclusion of its various leagues hosted throughout the season.

From the fun Monday Night Social League to the more competitive men’s, women’s leagues and sponsor league, trophies were recently presented to players following final events of the year.

While the Monday Night Social League did not have a competition this season, league rep Naomi Miller said they had a successful year.

“[We would] like to recognize all the new players that played this season,” Miller said. “Close to 50 per cent of the Monday night league membership was made up of new curlers this season. The social and recreational nature of this league has made it a positive place for everyone, new and seasoned curlers. All players and teams are congratulated for having an excellent season.”

The Tuesday Night Sponsor League was won by the team of skip Brian Purdy, Dave Jeanotte, Mark Berg and John Dryden.

The Wednesday Night Ladies League was claimed by the Blair Mohr team of Darcy Lazzarin, second Dawn Arnold and Natalie Borkowski.

Skip Robert Gudbranson, third Ryan Bailey, second Barrett Gaunce and leads Milo MacDonald and Erick Peterson captured the Thursday Night League title.

The Friday Night League was won by Jerry Mooney, along with team members Stephanie Mooney, Mike Dextrase, Tina Dextrase, Russ Ferguson and Val Ferguson.



