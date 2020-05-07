Williams Lake crews will be upgrading Moon Avenue’s water service, work expected to start this week. (Black Press file photo)

Williams Lake crews slated to do Moon Avenue water service upgrade

Service may be interrupted

The City of Williams Lake expects to start work this week on water service upgrades on Moon Avenue.

Most of the work will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with the possibility of extended hours, and run through May and June. During the upgrades, water interruptions may occur, as well as traffic delays and parking restructions.

Further notice will be delivered to affected properties before any work starts.

Please use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs and devices. Your co-operation and patience are greatly appreciated during this time.


Williams Lake

