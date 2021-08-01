Williams Lake Creek Bridge repair underway

The $2.6 million project should be completed in October

Crews are working at the Williams Creek Bridge on Highway 20 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Crews are working on the Williams Creek Bridge on Highway 20 to do full concrete deck resurfacing.

Work on the project began early July and is anticipated to be completed late October, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed.

A sign about the project indicates it will cost $2.6 million.

“This project will also include sidewalk repairs and other rehabilitation work,” a ministry spokesperson said, adding the scope is to keep the bridge in good operating condition and make the surface safer for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.



