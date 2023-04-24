Williams Lake creating Indigenous relations, climate change, active transportation position

City council approved funding for a position or positions for three issues

A Secwepmc Nation flag was raised at Williams Lake’s city hall on July 8, 2022. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Indigenous relations and reconciliation, active transportation and climate change.

These are three areas Williams Lake city council has been urged by members of the public to put staff resources toward.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, unanimously passed a motion to put $100,000 to $125,000 in the budget to fund one position, combining all three portfolios.

Earlier the city received a grant for climate change initiatives that can pay for one third of the position for two years.

Mayor Rathor said the previous council committed to hiring someone for the Indigenous position.

“It will be a good experience and learning for staff, council and the community,” Rathor said.

Rathor noted he has been asked where the city is going to find one person that can do the job, and suggested the job may be divided up between two people even.

“Once the resolution is passed it will give direction to the CAO and management staff,” Rathor said.

Coun. Angie Delainey said during the campaign many of the councillors heard clearly how all of three issues are important and that all three items are in the city’s official community plan.

“This will be giving a dedicated resource to those functions and not trying to do something on the side of the desk.

Thanking his colleagues and staff, Coun. Michael Moses said the item is dear and near to his heart and so much to so many people that are close to him and the organizations he is involved with.

“Seeing this potentially become a line item has me feeling a lot of emotion,” Moses said.

Coun. Scott Nelson said he wanted to give Coun. Moses credit and thanked him for working behind the scenes.

“It’s a good cross-section of these three key items.”

When the item was discussed previously at a committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Sheila Boehm said all three items are important.

“This council has not met with our First Nations neighbours yet and I think if anyone has a right to have a say on what reconciliation might look like it would be our neighbours,” Boehm said. “They are the ones we really need to engage with.”

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said it would be on the agenda when council met with Williams Lake First Nation on April 20.

CAO Gary Muraca said staff also needs to meet with community members to come up with goals and objectives for the climate change and active transportation areas.

READ MORE: Williams Lake asked to put up to $100K toward Indigenous relations and reconciliation

READ MORE: Streets for All advocates press Williams Lake city council on active transportation



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeIndigenous reconcilliationWilliams Lake