Williams Lake COVID-19 vaccine community clinic closed April 22, 23

Interior Health said closure comes as all appointments caught up, or rescheduled earlier

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus is closed April 22 and 23, Interior Health confirmed, saying appointments were able to be completed earlier this week.

People who had booked appointments during those days were notified in advance to reschedule for an earlier appointment, a media spokesperson confirmed in an e-mailed response Thursday.

“We’re continually reviewing schedules and working hard to ensure we administer the vaccine that we receive as quickly as we are able.”

Williams Lake is not one of the communities chosen to make the AstraZeneca vaccine available at local pharmacies as it is in Quesnel and Kamloops.

When asked Interior Health said as Dr. Bonnie Henry advised, the provincial deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine is based on COVID-19 activity and risk.

“The current focus of this effort is to target the highest risk areas throughout the province, based on case activity and transmission.”

IH said it will provide ongoing updates to any changes in the vaccination campaign approach as they are available.

The community clinic opened in Williams Lake at TRU on April 12.

Read more: Williams Lake clinic administering up to 400 COVID-19 vaccines daily

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

As of Friday, April 23 at noon anyone 18 years or older can register online or by phoning 1-833-838-2323 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get a confirmation number they will later need to book an appointment to get a vaccine.


