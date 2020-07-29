A trailer set up behind the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake used for COVID-19 testing replaces the tent previously outside the hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake COVID-19 testing trailer set up behind Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

All testing requires an appointment

A COVID-19 testing unit in Williams Lake has moved from a tent outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital to a trailer behind the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

“We have found different locations within our facilities to provide services, as the volume of patients presenting has decreased right now,” said Karl Hardt, seniors communications consultant with the Interior Health Authority.

“We have the ability to increase capacity if needed.”

The process for anyone seeking a test to be screened has not changed, however, and all testing requires an appointment.

That means individuals in the Williams Lake area should call their primary care provider — family physician or nurse practitioner — or 250-302-5006, the local community testing assessment centre.

Testing is available seven days a week from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the trailer.

Read more: COVID-19 testing available at Three Corners Health Society in Williams Lake

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has a contingency plan in place to ramp up services for COVID-19 and is prepared to shift resources if needed to accommodate respiratory patients in anticipation of a potential second wave, Hardt said.

Anyone wanting to learn more about testing can find an information bulletin on the IH website.

Interior Health also has posted a list with the locations and times of known possible exposures to COVID-19 on its website that is updated regularly.

As of Wedneday morning, July 29 the possible exposures listed were all in Kelowna and one in Oliver.

On Tuesday, July 28, however, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed a small number of cases in the West Chilcotin.

Read more: Cases of COVID-19 identified in West Chilcotin


