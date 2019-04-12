With Mayor Walt Cobb recovering from a heart attack, Coun. Craig Smith, who was scheduled as acting mayor already for the month of April in the mayor rotation schedule, will be covering the mayor’s duties. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake councillor to be acting mayor while Walt Cobb recovers from heart attack

Coun. Craig Smith will be in the mayor’s office beginning April 12

While Williams Lake’s mayor recovers from surgery for a heart attack, one of the six city councillors will be stepping in as acting mayor.

Read more: Williams Lake mayor suffers heart attack, recovering in hospital

Coun. Craig Smith, who was already scheduled to be acting mayor for the month of April, will be doing the mayor’s job beginning Friday, April 12.

This is Smith’s second consecutive term on council.

On Thursday, April 11, the city’s corporate engagement officer, Guillermo Angel, put out a press release noting that Mayor Walt Cobb had suffered a heart attack.

Angel noted that Cobb had presented himself to Cariboo Memorial Hospital early Wednesday and was transferred to Kelowna General Hospital for surgery, which was successful.

“It’s the same information as last evening,” Angel told the Tribune Friday morning. “We are only hearing good news out of Kelowna.”

Angel said he was sure in Cobb’s “get ‘er done” fashion he will want to be back to work as soon as possible, however, everyone at City Hall wants the mayor to take ample time to recover as needed.

Readers were swift to offer Cobb messages of a speedy recovery on the Tribune’s Facebook page once the news was posted Thursday, including an encouragement from one reader who told Cobb to take time to get better as “health comes first.”


