Williams Lake council votes to remove $700,000 from capital projects to help reduce taxation

Members of the public attended the city council meeting Tuesday, April 18, to give input and observe as council continued to finalize the budget and taxation rates for 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council has voted in favour of reducing the 2023 capital budget and project plan by about $700,000 which will help reduce taxation rates for 2023.

Staff will now revise the mill rate bylaw and the five-year financial plan to reflect the reduction and council will meet again Wednesday, April 19 to vote on them.

The $700,000 item line being removed from the budget was for reconstruction of a portion of Fourth Avenue North.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor made the motion to remove it from the budget, saying with the announcement Monday that Tolko Soda Creek is reducing to one shift he felt it was the right the thing to do.

After the meeting Coun. Joan Flaspohler, who is finance chair and voted against the motion to remove the Fourth Avenue project, said she was pleased with the involvement from the community who attended the council meeting and shared their perspectives.

“As Coun. Moses said in the room it was actually a really good democratic process. We were all putting our opinions on the table and were independent in our views,” she said. “We are respecting everything that’s coming to us as information so we can make really good decisions for the community. It’s about us being a group, coming up with a decision, and making a vote and being comfortable with those votes.”

