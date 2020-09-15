The cow boss statue stands in its original form. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake council defers cow boss statue decision to 2021 budget discussions

In June the statue was removed because it was rotting and had fallen over

Williams Lake city council will wait until 2021 budget discussions to decide whether to replace the cow boss statue that used to overlook the Stampede Grounds.

In June of this year, the 15-year-old carved statue was removed because it had fallen over. It was rotting and beyond repair.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15 council received a report noting the original carver Ken Sheen estimated it would cost about $14,500 to carve a replacement one out of solid cedar.

In a previous interview Sheen told the Tribune when he was commissioned to make the original cow boss statue along with the bull rider statue — near the A&W parking lot — the City wanted them made out of local lumber.

“It was bug-kill pine laminated together,” Shen said at the time, adding if it was made out of cedar it would last 40 to 50 years longer.

Read more: Williams Lake cow boss statue replacement options explored

Initially Scott Nelson made a motion that council pre-approve the $14,500 out of the 2021 budget so that Sheen could start carving it for installment in 2021, but it was not passed.

Coun. Marnie Brenner asked if the money is there and said she didn’t want to pre-approve too many items.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell said he was in support of deferring it to 2021 budget discussions, while Coun. Jason Ryll said the City also has an opportunity to replace the cow boss statue with something else.

Chief administrative officer Gary Muraca said replacing the existing cow boss statue is an affordable option because its original design is already there.

All of council voted in favour of deferring the decision to 2021 budget discussions.

Read more: Williams Lake city council to determine future of collapsed cow boss statue


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Just Posted

Williams Lake council defers cow boss statue decision to 2021 budget discussions

In June the statue was removed because it was rotting and had fallen over

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP stand down search for Highway 20 motorist

The driver was suspected of fleeing the scene of a single vehicle motor vehicle incident

A labour of love: Petak Produce continues growing despite challenges

From wildfires, floods and COVID-19, little has stopped the First Nations owned garden

Cow moose mural project taking shape in Williams Lake

In less than 10 days the $18,500 project has gone from idea to reality

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Bears and wolves to be hunted by Tahltan in B.C’s northwest

Tahltan Nation introduces predator management policy

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

Most Read