Williams Lake could freeze enough for outdoor recreation activities

Williams Lake is beginning to freeze over and with temperatures expected to remain below zero beginning Tuesday evening the ice may get thick enough for residents to recreate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residents may be able to recreate soon on frozen Williams Lake if Environment Canada’s forecast for the week holds.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to -13C overnight beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, and daytime temperatures are anticipated to remain below zero from Wednesday through Sunday as well.

City councillor Scott Nelson lives near the lake and said the ice isn’t quite thick enough yet, but it’s getting there for people to enjoy all it has to ofer.

Once the ice is thick enough, the plan is to plow some rinks and some trails on the lake for hockey, skating, cross-country skiing or just walking, he told the Tribune.

“It’s free and a great way for people to social distance and get outside.”

Presently it is -1C in Williams Lake, with a low of -7C in the forecast overnight.

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, with a high 0f 2C for Tuesday.

DriveBC lists slippery sections along Highway 20 from east of Bella Coola to Williams Lake. Utility work is taking place 15 km west of Anahim Lake with minor delays for traffic.

Highway 97 also has slippery sections between 17 km south of Clinton to eight km north of Wildwood.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationRecreationWilliams Lake