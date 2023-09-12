City council will receive a report about the future of the lot at 84 Oliver Street during the Sept. 12 council meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City council will receive a report about the future of the lot at 84 Oliver Street during the Sept. 12 council meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake considers imposing remedial action on downtown property

The building at 84 Oliver Street was destroyed by fire in 2019

Owners of a lot in downtown where a building was destroyed by a fire in 2019 could be facing imposed remedial action requirements.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 council will receive a report about the property at 84 Oliver Street, previously the home of Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge.

In the report, chief building official Reiner Nikolai outlined unsafe and hazardous conditions of the property.

He noted if council passes to impose remedial action requirements, notice will be provided to the owner and other affected persons.

Legislation in the community charter also gives the owner an opportunity to be heard by council and the owner may request a reconsideration by council within 14 days of the notice being sent.

As of Aug. 31, 2023, the city has issued demolition permits for the buildings located at 48 Oliver Street and 60 Oliver Street which received water and smoke damage from the 2019 fire.

He added the city is also in receipt of a letter of intention from the owner’s of 72 Oliver Street committing to the removal of their foundation system in conjunction with the demolition of the building at 60 Oliver Street as its removal before the demolition of the building would result in the probable collapse of the building.

READ MORE: Fire claims two historic buildings in downtown Williams Lake

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

City HallWilliams Lake

Previous story
‘It’s complicated’: Premier committed to rebuilding fire-ravaged North Shuswap
Next story
B.C. town wants to fine stores for letting shopping carts to be stolen

Just Posted

Spectators are welcome and admission is free at the upcoming BCRA finals Sept. 16 and 17 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune)
BC Barrel Racers Association finals coming up in Williams Lake

City council will receive a report about the future of the lot at 84 Oliver Street during the Sept. 12 council meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake considers imposing remedial action on downtown property

Akio Pierro of Bonaparte First Nation participates in the Grand Entry of The Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept 10

Miocene Volunteer Fire Department with fleet. (Photo submitted)
Miocene fire truck replacement finance loan goes to referendum Nov. 4

Pop-up banner image