Williams Lake considers imposing remedial action on downtown property

The building at 84 Oliver Street was destroyed by fire in 2019

City council will receive a report about the future of the lot at 84 Oliver Street during the Sept. 12 council meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Owners of a lot in downtown where a building was destroyed by a fire in 2019 could be facing imposed remedial action requirements.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 council will receive a report about the property at 84 Oliver Street, previously the home of Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge.

In the report, chief building official Reiner Nikolai outlined unsafe and hazardous conditions of the property.

He noted if council passes to impose remedial action requirements, notice will be provided to the owner and other affected persons.

Legislation in the community charter also gives the owner an opportunity to be heard by council and the owner may request a reconsideration by council within 14 days of the notice being sent.

As of Aug. 31, 2023, the city has issued demolition permits for the buildings located at 48 Oliver Street and 60 Oliver Street which received water and smoke damage from the 2019 fire.

He added the city is also in receipt of a letter of intention from the owner’s of 72 Oliver Street committing to the removal of their foundation system in conjunction with the demolition of the building at 60 Oliver Street as its removal before the demolition of the building would result in the probable collapse of the building.

City HallWilliams Lake