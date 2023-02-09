Williams Lake community volunteer income tax program ready to roll

Residents are asked to use one of two drop-off points, or meet volunteers at one of the sittings

Surinderpal Rathor and Judy Gibbons are ready to accept paperwork for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Volunteers are gearing up to offer the community volunteer income tax program in Williams Lake.

In his 48th year with the program, volunteer and mayor Surinderpal Rathor said two other people are being trained to assist himself and Judy Gibbons, who has been volunteering since 2014.

Anyone wanting to access the free service is asked to drop their papers off at either the Seniors Activity Centre, 176 Fourth Avenue North or at the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy 302-172 Second Ave. North. Both offices are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“I respectfully ask people not to come to my home, but to use one of those two drop-off points,” Rathor said.

With April 30, 2023 falling on Sunday, the deadline to file an income tax return this year is Monday, May 1, 2023.

Rathor and Gibbons will be picking up papers from the drop-off points and doing them on a first-come-first-served basis.

“I will not sleep until the last one is done,” Rathor said.

He reminded the public the service is not meant to take away business from people who prepare income tax returns for a living.

“We are here to help those who need help and cannot afford to pay to get their income tax done.”

Filing income tax is important and the way people can access other benefits such as GST and PST credits, pharmacare and rental subsidies, he added.

Medical costs can be claimed for travel more than 40 kilometres one way to an appointment, parking at a hospital or doctor’s office, meals for two people if the patient needs someone to drive them, and accommodation such as hotels or motels.

To claim prescription drugs, Rathor and Gibbons suggest receiving a print out from the pharmacy showing all medications purchased in 2022.

“That is always helpful because you don’t have to worry about losing receipts,” Rathor said.

Anyone on disability benefits accessing the program for the first time is asked to provide a disability certificate issued by Canada Revenue Agency.

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program does not cover cases of bankruptcy, small business, capital gains or people who earn more than $1,000 interest.

Seven sittings are scheduled in March for people to hand in their papers in person and sign authorization papers.

All sittings are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 7 – Seniors Activity Centre, 176 Fourth Avenue North

Thursday, Mar. 9 – Glen Arbor, for residents only

Tuesday, Mar. 14 – Sunset Manor, for residents only

Thursday, Mar. 16 – Seniors Village, for residents only

Tuesday, Mar 21 Cariboo Place, for residents only

Thursday, Mar. 23 – Salvation Army, 267 Borland Street

Thursday, March 30 – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, 302 – 172 Second Ave. North.

Rathor said if the drop-off location times or the sittings don’t work then he can be reached on his cell phone at 250-392-0909 if necessary.

While all of the income tax information is confidential, Rathor said by preparing returns he realizes how many local residents are living below or near the poverty line and it helps him make decisions at the city council table.

Williams Lake