Williams Lake Community forest grants up for grabs

The Williams Lake Community Forest contributes funds to various non-profits in Williams Lake and area. Tammy Watson photo

The Williams Lake Community Forest’s 2019 grant application window is currently open and accepting applications until Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Proponents applying for grants must be living or working in the Williams Lake Community Forest local area which is defined as the City of Williams Lake, and CRD Electoral Areas D, E and F. This area extends north to Marguerite, south to Dog Creek and follows the east side of the Fraser River. Along Highway 97 the eligible area extends south to include 141 Mile, and northeast encompassing Bosk Lake, Crooked Lake, Quesnel Lake and Mitchell Lake. A map is provided on the WLCF website.

Applications can come from registered charities, non-profit and/or community organizations, like Parent Advisory Councils, 4H clubs and community associations. Funds are targeted towards projects enhancing economic development, recreation and recreational structures including trails, signs and kiosks, culture and the arts projects as they relate to forests and forest values, capital improvements, education and outreach projects for all age groups and other projects particularly related to forest resource values.

There is a pre-established set of evaluation criteria provided with the application form, and a budget template available as well.

The Williams Lake Community Forest dispersed nine grants worth $23,500 last year, as well as six $500 bursaries.

For more information visit WLCF’s website.

