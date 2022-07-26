Williams Lake cooling stations offer reprieve from heat wave

Six locations are open for the public, water available as well

Catherine Ryskamp and her son James, 4, keep cool at Kiwanis Spray Park Tuesday, July 26, while a heat warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin with the peak temperatures anticipated Wednesday to Friday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With a heat warning in place for the Cariboo-Chilcotin, several cooling stations are being made available in Williams Lake.

The Seniors Activity Centre will be open during the day, Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Salvation Army during breakfast and lunch, Cariboo Friendship Society will remain open during the day for shelter clients, the Women’s Contact Centre is open throughout the day and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex arena lobby from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city noted in a news release.

Water is also available at many of the sites.

As of noon, Tuesday, July 26, Environment Canada’s forecast shows highs of 30 C for Williams Lake Tuesday, 34 C for Wednesday, 35C for Thursday, 33 C for Friday and 32 C for Saturday.

Lows overnight are anticipated to hover around 14 C most days.

A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing the heat wave to B.C. this week with the peak daytime temperatures anticipated from Wednesday to Friday.

