Williams Lake cleanup to target area under Highway 20 bridge Sunday

There will be a community cleanup Sunday, Dec. 20 of the area under the bridge on Highway 20 where it crosses Williams Lake Creek. (Scott Nelson photo)

A fire in Williams Lake under the bridge Thursday, Dec. 18 where Highway 20 crosses the Williams Lake Creek has sparked a plan to clean up the area on Sunday, Dec. 20 in Williams Lake.

Coun. Scott Nelson said members of the community are coming together and want to clean it up as soon as possible.

“This is a major part of our walking area and it’s a mess,” Nelson told the Tribune Saturday, adding anyone wanting to participate is asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Chuck’s Auto.

Nelson said the group is asking people not to bring children as there are needles and drug paraphernalia in the debris that will be cleaned up.

Gloves, garbage bags and garbage pickers will all be provided.

There have been people staying under the bridge for several months and it has been cleaned up a few times, Nelson said.



There are some other remnants of homeless camps further down behind MacKenzie Avenue as seen here Saturday, Dec. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)