Williams Lake city to work with seniors centre to address accessible parking needs

City of Williams Lake council has agreed to work with the Seniors Activity Centre to help address a lack of accessible parking at the facility.

A presentation from Seniors Activity Centre Manager Glenda Winger noted the facility is in dire need of increased accessible and general parking as it has outgrown its capacity.

In 2023, she said the SAC has already sold 300 memberships.

With the centre being located near the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, Kiwanis Park, Cariboo Place, the pickle ball and tennis courts, as well as the Farmers’ Market between May and October, parking spaces are always in demand, Winger said, noting she has nothing against any of those users but it does add to the congestion.

She said in addition to daily events during centre hours, the facility also plays host to several community events and private group rentals,which have also increased due to the closure of the Elks Hall in recent years.

Currently, Winger said the SAC has five accessible parking spaces and the centre has applied for a grant to help create some more spaces.

Following the presentation, council directed city staff to meet with representatives from the SAC to discuss its proposal and options for additional accessible parking on the site, as well as to provide an information report to Council.

Council expressed its full support for the great work of the Old Age Pensioners Organization in the community, who operates the SAC.

