Williams Lake city staff recognized for ‘going above and beyond’ to try and save a life

The City of Williams Lake presented letters of recognition this week to four staff members who responded to an emergency near city hall July 27. Pictured above are Kim Dressler (from left), Mayor Walt Cobb, Reiner Nikolai and Ashley Williston. (Missing from the picture is recipient Derrick Walters). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four city staffers have been recognized by the City of Williams Lake for their efforts to try and save a man who collapsed in Herb Gardner Park last month.

At the Williams Lake City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, Mayor Walt Cobb presented Ashley Williston, Kim Dressler, Reiner Nikolai and Derrick Walters with letters of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty regarding the health emergency that took place in the park at lunchtime near city hall on July 27.

Staff was heading out for lunch when they saw the young man, 24, in medical distress in the park below.

“We have heard from several witnesses and emergency personnel that your actions were quick, selfless and extraordinary,” Cobb told the staff, who were present at the council meeting. “This experience could not have been easy for you, and I’ve talked to some of you after it was all over, but please know that you showed tremendous strength and did everything within your control to help someone in distress.

“We are proud of you, and it’s great to have you as part of our team. It brings comfort knowing we have people like you to respond in an emergency. You make us all proud and feel safer by your response to the situation.”

Cobb went on to thank the staff for their dedication, before presenting the letters.

The man, unfortunately, died on scene.

Williams Lake