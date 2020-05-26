City Hall is reopening Tuesday, May 26 for limited operations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake City Hall reopens for limited operations, COVID-19 precautions in place

It is reopening for tax services and building permits and licenses only

  • May. 26, 2020 8:53 a.m.
  • News

After being closed for more than two months to the public due to COVID-19 precautions Williams Lake City Hall will re-open Tuesday, May 26, for limited operations, including tax services and building permits and licenses only.

The re-opening includes regular business hours and is primarily for those unable to pay property taxes online.

Those who must come into City Hall are asked to continue to follow the directives of the Provincial Health Officer and maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others.

Read more: Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Hand sanitizer will be available.

Those who do have access to online services can find information on property taxes, home owner grants and deferred tax loans on the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca or by calling City Hall at 250-392-2311.

For all other City services, please call: Development Services: 250-392-1765, Human Resources: 250-392-1795 or Corporate/Legislative/Building Inspections/Administration: 250-392-1772

Property taxes are due July 2, 2020.

Read more: 82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

