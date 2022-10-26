Williams Lake city councillors bid farewell at final council meeting together

Councillors thanked staff, citizens for giving them the opportunity to serve

Williams Lake city councillors met for the last time as the council on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screen shot)

Outgoing Williams Lake city councillors thanked the community and staff as they shared departing words at the their final regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Councillors Marnie Brenner, Ivan Bonnell, Jason Ryll, Craig Smith and Mayor Walt Cobb were not re-elected.

Cobb thanked staff and council.

“We’ve been at this for eight years,” he said. “We brought in no tax rate increase and we’ve been able to maintain that for the last eight year. We were able to pay down the debt by a few million dollars and with that increased funding we were able to increase our paving budget as well.”

Even with fires, floods and COVID, the council maintained an even keel, he added.

“If we as a council did not have the support of staff we would not be where we are today. I really have to thank them for putting up with me for eight years and my complaining and trying to get things done.”

Cobb said he is hoping that “with all the promises that were made during the election campaign that the momentum and expenditure control will continue.”

The outgoing council looked at the best interest of the community, not necessarily individuals.

“We have to deal with the community as a whole, we cannot pick and choose.”

Cobb said he isn’t going anywhere and could be a “thorn in somebody’s side.”

“Good luck to the incoming council.”

Brenner, who appeared by video, thanked the community for its support and giving her the opportunity to learn during her four years on council.

“I look forward to lobbying for the relational policing model I think would be good for Williams Lake.”

Bonnell remains in hospital due to being involved in a serious crash on his motorcycle earlier in October and Cobb said Bonnell plans to share a statement at a later date. It is hoped Bonnell will be moved from the hospital in Kelowna to Kamloops, Cobb added.

Ryll, who lost his bid for mayor, also thanked the community for allowing him to represent the city for the last eight years.

“Nothing can quite prepare you life in local government,” Ryll said, adding it has been incredibly rewarding and challenging at times and no one could have predicted going through things such as the legalization of marijuana to a global pandemic.

Smith thanked the citizens for the opportunity to serve for eight years.

He said since word got out he will be free on Tuesday evenings he has been voted in as Shriner’s Club president and cast in a Williams Lake Studio Theatre play – A Few Good Men – that will be showing at the end of January early February.

Boehm, who was re-elected, said she has learned something from everyone at the council table.

“It has been a great experience and a great ride and I know I have a passion for my community and for the people in it and Williams Lake I hope to keep making everybody proud as I try to do my best for you.”

Nelson, also re-elected, thanked all the council members saying he is “extraordinarily” proud of the accomplishments council has made as a team and what the community

“I believe the community is in a much better position and a much better financial position. We are leaving things in good hands.”

He also thanked the staff for being the ‘incredible workhorse’ behind the scenes.

“There have been some pretty wild moves we’ve made as a council and you have never failed to deliver,” Nelson said.

City chief administrative officer Gary Muraca thanked council in return on behalf of staff and himself.

“It’s been fantastic and I want to wish you all the best. I learned a lot from this council. You took a garbage man and made him your CAO.”

He commended council for working hard every day on the vision they were voted in on eight years ago.

“Thank you for making it never boring around this table,” added corporate officer Ross Coupé. “It was an actual pleasure to work with all of you.”



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

