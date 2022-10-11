Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake city councillor remains stable in Kelowna General ICU

Ivan Bonnell’s family thanks community, responders, hospital staff

The family of Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, who was injured in a crash on his motorcycle on Monday, Oct. 3, said he remains stable in ICU at Kelowna General Hospital.

Bonnell, 65, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 97 in Williams Lake when he was struck by a southbound F150 pickup truck that was making a left turn near Speedy Petey’s Quick Lube at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South.

“The Bonnell family would like to thank all the first responders, the BC Emergency Health Services crew at the scene and the emergency physicians and nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital for their excellent care,” said Bonnell’s daughter Meghan Bonnell on behalf of the family Monday.

“Our family is grateful for all the love and support from the community of Williams Lake.”

Bonnell is one of 10 people vying for city council and is seeking re-election.

“Our family knows dad would be out encouraging you to exercise your civic duty and vote on Saturday, Oct. 15,” Meghan said.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city councillor seriously injured in motorcycle crash


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. siblings compete in LEGO Masters TV contest
Next story
“Most discriminated-against group’: Alberta premier pledges to protect unvaccinated

Just Posted

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake city councillor remains stable in Kelowna General ICU

Crews are attending a 200-hectare wildfire 17 km south of Puntzi Lake. (Betty Anderson photo)
Crews tackling 200-hectare wildfire south of Puntzi Lake

Construction is underway at the former Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake for housing with ground excavation expected to commence Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN will oversee excavation at Boitanio Mall site, ceremony to honour ancestors planned

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Tribune.
FOREST INK: How to pass on novel legacy forest practices