Williams Lake city councillor remains stable in Kelowna General ICU

The family of Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, who was injured in a crash on his motorcycle on Monday, Oct. 3, said he remains stable in ICU at Kelowna General Hospital.

Bonnell, 65, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 97 in Williams Lake when he was struck by a southbound F150 pickup truck that was making a left turn near Speedy Petey’s Quick Lube at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South.

“The Bonnell family would like to thank all the first responders, the BC Emergency Health Services crew at the scene and the emergency physicians and nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital for their excellent care,” said Bonnell’s daughter Meghan Bonnell on behalf of the family Monday.

“Our family is grateful for all the love and support from the community of Williams Lake.”

Bonnell is one of 10 people vying for city council and is seeking re-election.

“Our family knows dad would be out encouraging you to exercise your civic duty and vote on Saturday, Oct. 15,” Meghan said.

