A new affordable housing unit in Williams Lake will only have eight subsidized units available when it opens in December of this year, a fact city councillor Scott Nelson said is not acceptable. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake city councillor demands 39 affordable housing units for his city

New affordable housing project slated to open in December only has eight subsidized units

A Williams Lake city councillor is demanding that the province reinstate 39 affordable housing units back into the lakecity.

“Our commitment to the affordable housing community was to build them and house them in the downtown core,” said Coun. Scott Nelson Tuesday morning. “The province, by their own admission, blew the budget by $4 million and to recapture that money revenue they picked out 31 affordable units from a brand new facility prior to its Christmas opening.”

Those spots are designated for affordable housing, Nelson said, which is why the community compromised on that particular location by giving parking and tax concessions.

In a previous interview, Williams Lake Association for Community Living executive director Ian McLaughlin on behalf of the board of directors said the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation-owned building on First Avenue North’s subsidized units will be for people affected by intellectual disabilities or mental health issues.

“The remaining 31 units are market rentals, with one bedroom apartments renting for $800 a month plus utilities and two bedrooms renting for $925 per month, plus utilities,” McLauglin said, noting applicants must have a total household income of less than $71,200 a year.

Read more: New housing on First Avenue scheduled for occupancy Dec. 1

“They should be ashamed of themselves. They are picking on the most vulnerable while we are trying to build them housing in our community.”

Nelson’s phone is ringing off the hook with people who are extremely disappointed because they had hoped to be living in the the new facility.

There are only eight affordable units available for families, the rest are market driven rentals based on a $72,000 annual income.

“I don’t think all the affordable housing people that would live there would make $71,200, let alone one person,” Nelson said.

At Tuesday’s regular council meeting Nelson will be bringing forward a motion to ask Premier John Horgan to reinstate the fully 39 units as affordable housing or build a brand new affordable housing unit that will house 39 affordable units as promised.


