Williams Lake city council is asking staff to plan for a zero per cent tax increase in 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council is asking staff to plan for a zero per cent tax increase in 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council wants zero per cent tax increase

Staff asked to sharpen its pencils and eliminate some budget items

Williams Lake city council has asked staff to strive for a zero per cent tax increase in 2021 while developing next year’s budget.

“We prioritize items in a hierarchy of one to five and at a special budget held meeting Monday, Nov. 23, council told staff to remove all the ones, which are the lowest priority,” said chief administrative officer Gary Muraca. “That alone will be a savings of about $850,000.”

Muraca said the good news is the city received the $2.6 million in COVID relief funding from the province that will help deal with some shortfalls.

Read more: Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

Grant-in-aid funds are paid for mostly with gaming money and with the gaming centre closed the city has lost out on about $570,000.

The city is also anticipating an increase in property assessments which will generate revenue for the budget.

As for the Williams Lake Community Forest, Muraca said the city will expect to receive only about 10 per cent of the revenue that it has in recent years.

Previously the city had an audit done of all its buildings and has already addressed the most pressing issues, Muraca added.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says
Next story
You want me to eat what? A look at some of B.C.’s most exotic seafoods

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Williams Lake city council is asking staff to plan for a zero per cent tax increase in 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council wants zero per cent tax increase

Staff asked to sharpen its pencils and eliminate some budget items

What the lights look like when it gets darker at 970 Second Ave. North at the home of Williams Lake couple Bunnie and Llona Godin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake couple light up neighbourhood for Christmas

The Godins decorate their front, backyards and house extensively

Wes Gregg of Williams Lake enjoys skiing in the Cariboo Mountains as seen here March 2020. (Scott Horley photo)
Cariboo Mountains offer world-class adventures for backcountry enthusiasts

Wes Gregg of Williams Lake is training so he can teach avalanche safety in the region

School District 27 is hosting a virtual townhall meeting to address any concerns or questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Interior Health and School District 27 to host third virtual townhall meeting Dec. 16

“I think the timing of this is good” - Superintendent Chris van der Mark

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

Singer Mark Donnelly. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Most Read