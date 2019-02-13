City of council is amending its three-year agreement with BC Transit to include additional trips at the dinner hour, as well as increased funding to its taxi supplements program. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake city council votes to expand transit services to include dinner hour

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 city council also voted for an increase in taxi supplements

City Council is recommending bus services be expanded to include an additional trip at the end of the day for BC Transit riders in Williams Lake.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 12, city council voted on some recommendations that came forward from a commitee of the whole meeting discussion held the week before to amend the three-year annual operating agreement with BC Transit.

Read more: Three new buses for Williams Lake

As a result, services will be expanded to include one additional trip on each route at dinner hour, being the full trip on Route 1, a shortened Route 2 from the Tourism Discovery Centre to Boitanio Park only, and a shortened Route 3 from Prosperity Ridge to Boitanio Park.

In a report, director of development services Leah Hartley noted BC Transit recommended the City increase its funding to taxi supplements to $9,000 per year, an increase from the 2018 amount of $2,740.

Council voted in favour of the increase as well as to ask BC Transit to apply for transit exchange infrastructure funding toward the installation of additional bus stop shelters without benches.

Hartley also said in her report that a proposed private operated bus route from Prince George to Kamloops via Spences Bridge and Merritt failed to meet its January 2019 time frame to confirm operations.

“Ministry of Transportation is transferring all unmet routes to BC Transit, ” Hartley noted and suggested city council may wish to advocate with provincial and regional district officers for a public supported system similar to the Bus North interregional transit service.

“At present, the Monday service to Kamloops sponsored by Interior Health is taking on extra passengers, space permitting.”

Read more: Still no bus service


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Youth smoking decline stalls, vaping may be to blame
Next story
Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Just Posted

Easthope brings a thoughtful and stark look at First Nations history

A visceral and poignant collection, Easthope invites discussion and hopes to promote learning

Williams Lake city council votes to expand transit services to include dinner hour

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 city council also voted for an increase in taxi supplements

Williams Lake biologist planning to open microbrewery in former Greyhound Station

Dave Reedman has been brewing for about seven years, even studying brewing technology in England

Cariboo teen supported in quest for ranching career

Grade 12 student Lauren Bedford enrolled in TRU ranching program, pursuing dual credits

Long awaited after-care recovery centre ready to open in Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake)

Centre to offer three to six month stays

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read