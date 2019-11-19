Williams Lake Dry Grad parade. Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo

Williams Lake City Council votes to assist dry grad committee with decoration storage

City will store two dry grad containers at the airport

Williams Lake City Council unanimously approved a recommendation to allow storage of two, 40-foot containers for the Williams Lake Dry Grad committee during its regular council meeting Tuesday night.

Council authorized entering into a Licence of Occupation agreement with the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee for the placement of the storage containers on vacant industrial land behind the maintenance building at the Williams Lake Regional Airport for a two-year term commencing in December 2019.

Read More: Dry grad scrambling to find new home for decorations after SD27 closes door on storage space

Last month the committee learned they could no longer store its large collection of dry grad decorations at its current location at the old Chimney Lake School, which is set for demolition in the spring. School District 27 officials said they did not want to store dry grad decorations, however, did acquire the two large containers for the committee.

Organizers said they were thrilled with city council’s decision.

“That’s fantastic,” said dry grad chairs, Angie and Michael Brinoni, of the support from council.

“We’re very thankful and grateful that the city is supporting dry grad and so relieved that this great tradition can still be passed on.”

Williams Lake City Council votes to assist dry grad committee with decoration storage

City will store two dry grad containers at the airport

