Dave Reedman, president of Fox Mountain Brewing Company Ltd., received approval from Williams Lake city council Tuesday, March 12 to open a brewery in the former Greyhound Station on Donald Road. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake city council unanimously approves microbrewery

Seven letters of support, supportive comments during a public hearing, zoning amendment approved

A Williams Lake man planning to open a microbrewery in the former Greyhound Station on Donald Road has received the green light.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 12, the public was given the opportunity to comment on a zoning amendment application from Dave Reedman asking that “brewery” be added a permitted land use for the site.

After receiving seven letters of support and positive comments that described the brewery as an exciting opportunity for the community and something that was long over due, city council unanimously endorsed the application.

The application will be forwarded to the Ministry of Infrastructure for approval.

Reedman was there for the vote, along with his family and about a dozen supporters, to hear the good news.

When asked if he will be able to use city water to make the beer, he said it will be no problem.

“I will have a reverse osmosis system, which you need for making some of the pilsners,” he said.

Reedman is planning a restaurant at the site, and said he has been inside the building working that out, but has not finalized any details.

In a previous interview Reedman told the Tribune he took a professional brewing course in England about four years ago and has been brewing for about seven years.

