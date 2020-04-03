Until further notice, Williams Lake city council meetings will be held by teleconference and available for the public to tune in through livestream. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake city council to meet by teleconferencing due to COVID-19

Williams Lake city council will be holding its meetings by teleconference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Residents are invited to tune into livestream of the meetings through the City’s Youtube page.

If you miss a meeting and want to go back and watch the livestream, that is also available and as always, agendas are provided ahead of time on the City’s website.

“The City is still working hard to continue providing services to our residents and ensuring that business continues as best as possible during these challenging times,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

“This is a very different way of holding a council meeting, but I look forward to continuing to work with the rest of council to ensure the City gets through this, even if that means working from our home offices. I want to thank staff for working hard to ensure the City was ready to move in this direction when we needed it.”

Williams Lake city council approves contract for new ladder truck

Any special meetings or notices will be posted to the City’s website as well.

Residents can sign up for notifications by going to https://williamslake.civicweb.net/Portal/Subscribe.aspx.

Regular council meetings always begin at 6 p.m.

Additionally, Mayor Walt Cobb has been doing regular update videos on the City’s Facebook page.

Last Friday, the Cariboo Regional District held its regular hospital board and regular board meetings through teleconference as well.


