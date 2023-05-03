Williams Lake city council to allow homeless to camp in designated area of city overnight

Boitanio Park near the Y-intersection is the suggested location

There has been a homeless camp at Boitanio Park near the picnic shelter for a few weeks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake bylaw staff has been given a temporary measure to deal with homeless tents in the city.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, May 2, council voted in favour of setting aside a spot in the city where homeless people could set up a tent for sleeping in from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

City CAO Gary Muraca said the site they are considering is behind Boitanio Mall in the far end of Boitanio Park close to the Y-intersection, near police and ambulance services.

Each morning bylaw and public works would attend the area to ensure the tents are taken down and the area cleaned up, he said.

All of council voted in favour except Coun. Scott Nelson.

“I am a firm believer the responsibility should fall on the provincial government to provide housing,” Nelson said.

“Homelessness is a major issue and has increased dramatically in the last six months.”

Nelson said the bigger issues of mental health and addictions contribute to homelessness and he is not in support of putting the community at risk.

“Right now communities across the province are taking tents down,” Nelson said. “We have had three high profile camps in our community.”

Last week during the committee of the whole meeting council directed city staff, the bylaw department, the RCMP and the city’s well-being and community safety coordinator to try and find a location where they could send people when asking them to move their homeless camp.

When people camped at Herb Gardner Park in front of city hall were asked to move, some of them moved to the picnic shelter in Boitanio Park where they have been staying ever since.

Another person relocated to the river valley and caused a grass fire on Saturday, April 22, burning three hectares.

Coun. Sheila Boehm voted in favour of giving staff the tool to set aside a specific spot, saying it has to be temporary. She said she has received many calls about homeless camps behind businesses in town and subsequent messes.

Everyone deserves housing but in the interim the city has to figure out something to do, Boehm said.

“This is a band-aid on a wound. People need help with mental health and the city is being downloaded on by the province.”

Cities could do more if they were given funds to come up with homegrown solutions, she added.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons said while housing is up to the province, it is a problem that is not going to be solved overnight or anytime soon.

“We sat down with fire, police and bylaw who said the least difficult way is to let people sleep in one designated area. If they are banned from shelters they will go where they can.”

Coun. Joan Flaspohler agreed the city needs to keep pushing for government responsibility of homelessness, but also raised concerns about what the city can and cannot do legally.

“We cannot pretend that we can just push people out of the community,” she said, adding she is not in favour of the parks as a location either.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said the temporary measure gives staff the tools to deal with the issue and he would not like to see the city face legal action.

Muraca said there are 50 homeless people living in this community presently in places like the river valley and parks.

“When we have to move them, what we are missing is where they can go,” he said, adding “there is no magic bullet.”

