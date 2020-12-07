Williams Lake city council meetings closed to public, available through livestream

City will continue to live stream its regular council meetings on YouTube

Due to provincial health guidelines city council meetings will not be available for the public to attend in person, the city announced Monday, Dec. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council meetings are no longer open for the public to attend in person due to the updated provincial health officer’s order on gatherings and events released on Dec. 2.

As it did earlier in March, the city is encouraging residents to access meetings only through its YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/CityWL) as an alternative to attending proceedings in person.

Online meetings of council will also be recorded and accessible following the live feeds for anyone unable to stream live.

Council agenda packages and minutes will also continue to be accessed via the city’s website (www.williamslake.ca)

The public is also encouraged to visit https://williamslake.civicweb.net/Portal/Subscribe.aspx to sign up for notifications, and the city will update residents as soon as any developments occur.

For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

For the most current information on Public Health Orders, please visit www.gov.bc.ca.

Anyone with questions regarding council meetings, is asked to contact corporate services at 250-392-1772 or corporateservices@williamslake.ca.

