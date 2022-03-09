Williams Lake city council gives early budget approval for $1.775 million asphalt rehabilitation

City council have given the green light for early budget approval for $1.775 million toward 2022 road rehabilitation in Williams Lake.

“Every year we go through this and spend a little bit more every year. Last year was $1.2 and we got $1.7 this year. Last year because we did what we are doing tonight and got the tenders out early we actually did get some good prices and got some extra streets paved,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

Coun. Scott Nelson said the early approval in 2021 saved the city a quarter of a million dollars, which is being moved forward into this year’s paving budget.

Jeff Bernardy, the city’s senior engineer technologist, said the focus this year is on a two-inch removal and two-inch replacement of asphalt.

“The pavement management program focuses on the central area of the city including streets like McDougall, Fourth, Boitanio, Fifth and then a big one we are doing is a big chunk of Mackenzie Avenue from Yorston South towards Highway 20 because it’s dire,” he said. “We have a really big list this year and we are hoping that we can get as much done as we can.” Council voted all in favour of the early budget approval.

This year’s chair of the public works committee is Coun. Jason Ryll.

Mayor Cobb also asked chief administrative officer Gary Muraca to check with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) about Dog Creek Road to give council an update.

In a notice of public engagement about Cariboo Road recovery projects, the MoTi is inviting feedback around long-term solutions for road impacts at 10 sites, including Highway 20 at Hodgson and Dog Creek Road.

Materials will be posted on the gov.bc.ca/cariboo website from March 14 to 31 for review and comment.

