Williams Lake city council eyes repairing its portion of Dog Creek Road before winter

The city of Williams Lake is hoping to fix its portion of Dog Creek Road this fall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake is planning to have its portion of Dog Creek Road fixed this fall for an estimated cost of $180,000 with hopes the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will pay 50 per cent of the tab.

“When we were at UBCM some members of council met with the Minister of Transportation and he agreed to participate in the funding with it.”

Mayor Walt Cobb confirmed Wednesday that council discussed the paving project at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. It would involve milling, grinding and resurfacing the road.

“We went out to a local contractor to see if it could actually be done this year and they said it can. They have given us a ball park figure.”

Cobb said the city will draft a letter to MoTI Minister Bob Fleming that will be brought to the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for approval. Fleming will be asked to “reaffirm the commitment for the cost share.”

An original estimate was for $100,000 so the city is wondering if the minister will want to cover $50,000 or $90,000, Cobb added.

The Tribune has reached out to the minister’s office for comment.

Cobb said the repair would cover the area of Dog Creek Road from the turnoff at Highway 20 up to the city boundary “where all the potholes and everything are.”

