Williams Lake city council eyes flying Indigenous flag on city property

The council will meet with Williams Lake First Nation to discuss options

Williams Lake city council is exploring flying an Indigenous flag on city property.

During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, July 13, it was recommended in the spirit of reconciliation that council enter into discussions with local First Nations about the possibility at an upcoming council-to-council meeting.

Coun. Smith also asked city staff to look into the cost of a new flag pole, etc.

Williams Lake First Nation chief Willie Sellars shared a photo on Facebook Monday, July 19, depicting the fact the city of Whistler is flying a local First Nations flag.

“Be good to see the Secwepemc Nation flag flying at Williams Lake City Hall in the future,” he noted in the post.

When reached by phone in Whistler, Tuesday, July 20, Sellars said he did it as a ‘gentle nudge.’

“It is a no-brainer. It’s Secwepemc territory,” he added.

Sellars’ Facebook post did generate a lot of comments, many negative towards the city who were already in discussions about the flag before Sellars made his post.

A council-to-council meeting has been scheduled with WLFN for Monday, July 26 and Sellars is hopeful the flag will get approved.

The city has also sent letters to the 14 First Nations communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin inviting each to a council-to-council meeting.

Williams Lake

