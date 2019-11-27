City council discussed pre-approving capital projects during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, including universal water metering. In order to proceed, however, the City would need to acquire 90 per cent grant funding for the project. Photo submitted

Williams Lake city council considers pre-approval of $2.136 million in capital projects

Top items were paving rehabilitation and the City’s portion of a universal water metering project

City council is being asked to pre-approve $2,136,000 worth of capital projects for early tendering in 2020.

The projects include: upgrading the public works building by replacing the roof, skylights, joint sealant and additional office space for the manager; $1,535,000 for annual paving rehab and saddle replacement, major open face brooms, $95,000, a melter trailer crack sealer for $75,000, a lawn mower, $50,000 and the city’s contribution of $300,000 to a grant-dependent smart universal water metering project.

Mayor and council discussed the projects with staff during the Tuesday, Nov. 26, committee of the whole meeting, but will take final vote an upcoming regular meeting.

CAO Milo MacDonald said the City should hear in December if the grant application for universal water metering has been approved, but by showing a commitment to conserving water the City would then be in a stronger position to apply for funding to build a manganese water treatment plant, something that will be required in the future.

Read more: Williams Lake’s drinking water manganese slightly above new Health Canada guidelines

Coun. Scott Nelson said unless the City receives 90 per cent of grant funding for a metering project it would not proceed.

“After two years, if we don’t get the funding the metering will be off the table,” he added.

Other capital projects approved earlier are the Highway 97 Toop Road water main upgrade amount of $1,053,751 to be paid over two years, waterfront recreation concept plan, subject to grant funding, in the amount of $160,000, a street sweeper in the amount of $147,800 and a $240,000 down payment for new fire department ladder truck.


