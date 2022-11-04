Williams Lake city council committee appointments approved at inaugural meeting

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor met with each of the councillors beforehand to discuss the appointments

Members of Williams Lake city council have been appointed on various committees and boards to represent the city. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

New appointments for the city of Williams Lake council were approved during the inaugural meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Prior to assigning portfolios, newly-elected Mayor Surinderpal Rathor met with each of the councillors to discuss the various committees.

The community services committee will be chaired by Coun. Michael Moses with Coun. Scott Nelson and Coun. Angie Delainey on the committee.

Issues that fall under the committee include accessibility, arts, culture and heritage, education, health, parks and recreation and the complex, social planning, First Nations, economic development and tourism.

Coun. Joan Flaspohler will chair general governance, joined by Coun. Jazmyn Lyons and Coun, Moses.

Under general governance are general administration and governance, budget and finance, bylaw enforcement, planning and development, license and inspection, parking, traffic, transit, transportation and policing.

The public works committee will be chaired by Coun. Lyons, with Coun. Sheila Boehm and Coun. Delainey. The committee covers air quality, environment, cemetery, engineering, fire department, airport, municipal services – streets, water and sewer, works yard, mechanical shop, parks maintenance, solid and hazardous waste management and recycling.

Mayor Rathor will chair the executive committee along with Coun. Flaspohler and Coun. Moses. The executive committee handles personnel files.

There are eight additional ad hoc and select committees council members were appointed to.

Councillors Boehm, Flaspohler and Nelson are on the parcel tax roll, water, sewer, downtown parking and beautification committee.

Coun. Delainey and Coun. Boehm are on the joint use facilities committee which works with the city, School District 27, Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and 100 Mile House.

Coun. Moses is on the airshed quality management committee, while Coun. Flaspohler is on the Stampede Park Advisory Committee as well as the emergency planning committee.

Mayor Rathor, Coun. Lyons and Coun. Moses are on the Central Cariboo Joint Committee and Coun. Delainey is on the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Fee for Service Management Committee with Coun. Lyons as the alternate.

Mayor Rathor will be the city’s representative on the Cariboo Regional District, with Coun. Nelson as the alternate.

Coun. Boehm will sit on the Northern Development Initiative Trust Regional Advisory Committee, alternate Coun. Moses.

Coun. Nelson will be on the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. with Coun. Flaspohler and Coun. Boehm as alternatives.

Appointments to community committees were also confirmed which include Mayor Rathor on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, Coun. Moses on the Social Planning Council and Food Policy Council with Coun. Flaspohler as the alternate. Flaspohler is also the Stampede Association liaison.

Coun. Moses will be on the Williams Lake Field Naturalists.

Coun. Lyons will be the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association city representative, with Coun. Delainey as the alternate.

Coun. Delainey is the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture liaison and Coun. Lyons the alternate.

For the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Coun. Flaspohler will be the liaison, with Coun. Delainey the alternate.

Coun. Moses will be on the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy with Coun. Boehm as the alternate.

Mayor Rathor is on the Leaders Moving Forward committee and Coun. Nelson as the liaison on the Cariboo Heritage Park Society, with Coun. Flaspohler as the alternate.

