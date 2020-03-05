City council has selected a name for the new pedestrian bridge connecting the RC Cotton Site to Scout Island from three suggestions from the Williams Lake Indian Band. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council chooses Nekw7usem for name of new pedestrian bridge

The City received three name suggestions from the Williams Lake Indian Band

Of three names suggested by the Williams Lake Indian Band for the new pedestrian bridge at the RC Cotton site in Williams Lake, city council has chosen Nekw7usem, which means ‘one tribe or one family (unity),’ in Secwepemc.

Council discussed the choices at its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, March 3, and will officially vote on the name at an upcoming regular meeting.

Before making a motion to approve Nekw7usem, Coun. Craig Smith said it would have been easier if one name had been submitted and they didn’t have to choose, however, he liked the factNekw7usem means ‘unity.’

The other name suggestions were Knepentwecw and Chief Felix Bob, the first elected Williams Lake Indian Band chief.

Coun. Marnie Brenner said she appreciated the presentation about naming the bridge that was given by WLIB cultural co-ordinator David Archie at last week’s regular council meeting.

Read more: Council receives three possible Secwepemc names for new bridge at Scout Island

While there was soft opening of the bridge on Friday, Feb. 26, there will be a ribbon-cutting in May to unveil a plaque and there should be some landscaping completed on both sides of the bridge.

Additionally, at the next regular meeting, council will be asked to approved allocating $70,500 toward a feasibility study for a boardwalk extending from the R.C. Cotton Trail along Williams Creek to connect with the River Valley.

The money is left over from a B.C. Rural Dividend Fund grant the City received previously.

Read more: City council to consider grant application for boardwalk connecting RC Cotton site to River Valley


