Williams Lake city council asks staff to investigate water, sewer for Woodland Drive area

Coun. Scott Nelson said the city doesn’t want to spend money on a study

Williams Lake city council has asked staff to revisit the potential of establishing water and sewer for Woodland Drive and area.

Council unanimously endorsed a recommendation made by Coun. Scott Nelson as a late item during the regular meeting Tuesday, June 22, where he requested staff utilize previous studies as well as the public input that was given when the city looked into the potential back in 2012.

“There have been a lot of studies done on Woodland Drive,” he told council. “We don’t need to go spend a bunch of money on more reports for water and sewer over there. This will just give council the bigger picture of what is required to get water and sewer down Woodland.”

With the city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca being the former director of municipal services, Nelson said Muraca has a good grasp of the bigger picture.

“I was reviewing the studies and it was a multi-million dollar project previously, but I think the timing is perfect to move forward and have a big serious discussion with the city,” Nelson added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he was concerned about staffing capacity at this time, but Nelson replied it is not going to happen overnight but will be a couple of months away.

“I just wanted to get it on the record. This is a council initiative,” he added, noting with elections coming up if the city wants to be knocking on doors asking for funding of a water and sewer project, it needs to do its homework first.

