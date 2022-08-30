Williams Lake city council approves pay increase for mayor, councillors

‘We have to meet the average so we don’t preclude anybody from taking part,’ Mayor Walt Cobb said

Williams Lake city council has approved a pay raise for members of the council, effective Nov. 1.

The mayor will receive $63,588 annually, up from $53,357, and the councillors will receive $22,964 annually, up from $18,613.

“We had a lot of discussion on this at the committee of the whole meeting and as much as I don’t think any of us do it for the dollar, we felt that we have to meet the average of at least what is going on in other communities,” said Mayor Walt Cobb during the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30. “We don’t want to preclude anyone from taking part.

Cobb said hopefully the increase will help compensate people who have to take time off work to be on council.

In a report to council, the city’s director of human resources Ashley Williston, said the 2022 review of wage comparisons identified Williams Lake mayor and council remuneration are below the average of other similar-sized cities.

She noted the city needs to ensure it is paying at least average to other comparable cities, especially since there is a municipal election this year.

The last time an adjustment was made to mayor and councillor pay was in 2019.



