Glen Arbor Williams Lake is slated for a five-story addition containing 36 units. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Glen Arbor Williams Lake is slated for a five-story addition containing 36 units. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake City Council approves Glen Arbor seniors housing addition

The new construction will add 5,700 square feet

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 29, council adopted a zoning amendment bylaw and approved a development permit for the construction of a new five-storey, 36-unit addition to the Glen Arbor seniors housing complex on Oliver Street. 

The property is located within the downtown development permit area and will help to provide increased housing for seniors.

The five storey building is intended to help seniors in the community age in place as it enhances livability in the city’s downtown core.

The Glen Arbor addition will be roughly 5,700 square feet.

Seniorsseniors housingWilliams Lake

Previous story
Floodwaters follow as fires as climate continues to batter Greece
Next story
2 injured from wasps nests put in compost bins, sparking reminder in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake First Nation purchases St. Joseph’s Mission school site

Image: RCMP logo
Four gunfire incidents draw Quesnel RCMP attention

Actors Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase on the set of Zombie Town, a Canadian film shot in Sudbury, Ontario and executive-produced by Rahkee Gillespie, a Cariboo woman now living in Toronto. (@Zombietown Instagram image)
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase movie Zombie Town has a Cariboo connection

Glen Arbor Williams Lake is slated for a five-story addition containing 36 units. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake City Council approves Glen Arbor seniors housing addition