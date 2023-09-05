Williams Lake City Council approves Glen Arbor seniors housing addition

The new construction will add 5,700 square feet

Glen Arbor Williams Lake is slated for a five-story addition containing 36 units. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 29, council adopted a zoning amendment bylaw and approved a development permit for the construction of a new five-storey, 36-unit addition to the Glen Arbor seniors housing complex on Oliver Street.

The property is located within the downtown development permit area and will help to provide increased housing for seniors.

The five storey building is intended to help seniors in the community age in place as it enhances livability in the city’s downtown core.

The Glen Arbor addition will be roughly 5,700 square feet.

