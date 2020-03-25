Williams Lake city council approves contract for new ladder truck

It will take 15 months to two years for it to be build

City council has approved the tender for a new ladder truck for the Williams Lake Fire Dept. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City council uanimously approved the contract for a new $1,176, 678.49 fire ladder truck during the regular meeting Tuesday, March 24. A poll of council done on March 19 and 20 authorized awarding the contract to Associated Fire Safety.

“This is a purchase council looked at last year and allocated it to be tendered out the beginning of this year,” said Coun. Scott Nelson.

There were five bids submitted, he added.

“The E-ONE is very similar to our existing unit and actually replaces our older ladder truck which I think is from 1998,” Nelson said, adding the new truck will be an aerial, rear mount, 78 foot ladder truck and will take 15 months to two years to be built.

It will cost $44,991 more than the next qualifying bid, however, in a report to council Fire Chief Erick Peterson noted it meets or exceeds nearly all requested specifications and its gross vehicle weight rating can allow for 4,000 pounds of additional future capacity.

City staff is familiar with E-ONE equipment and will require less training to operate and to maintain the unit, Peterson added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he wanted the shortfall to be taken out of the fire department budget, but apparently that is not allowed.

“I feel, that it’s not that we don’t need the truck, but they are taking the shortfall from other parts of public works and city hall maintenance and that’s what I was opposed to. But, it’s approved.”

Council also approved the purchase of a new one ton four-by-four pickup truck, with the approved purchase price of $47,299 awarded to Metro Motors.



