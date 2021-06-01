Williams Lake city council approves $520K snowblower for the airport

It will replace the existing 38-year-old snowblower

City council has approved the purchase of a new self-propelled snowblower for the Williams Lake Regional Airport to replace the existing 38-year-old one seen here. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new self-propelled snowblower for the runway.

City council approved the $520,000-purchase at the Tuesday, May 25 regular council meeting as it will replace a 38-year-old machine.

“We did budget for this if we didn’t get a grant,” said Coun. Scott Nelson.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the city has applied a few times for an Airport Capital Assistance Program grant to cover the cost and asked why the city had not been successful.

Corporate officer Ross Coupé said the ACAP grants list priorities with capital works being at the top and mobile equipment at the bottom.

Nelson said the city has received $10 million in funding for the airport over the years.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” he added.

