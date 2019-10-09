Williams Lake city council has instructed staff to work on acquiring Crown land inside City limits for future development, affordable housing and a secondary access. File image

Williams Lake city council aims to acquire Crown land within city limits

The land would be used for future development, affordable housing and a secondary access route

Williams Lake city council hopes to acquire some Crown land within city limits that could be used for future development, affordable housing and a secondary access route.

“Tonight council made a recommendation, based on a recommendation from two cabinet ministers, to acquire additional land,” Coun. Scott Nelson said at the end of the regular council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“The land that we are putting on the table tonight will not only give us a secondary access from Dog Creek Road to the west side, but will also give us additional land that we can enhance for affordable housing.”

During the Union of BC Municipalities Convention held the last week of September in Vancouver, mayor and council met with the minister of municipal affairs and housing to protest the rates that will be charged for units in the BC Housing complex nearing completion on First Avenue North.

The majority of the units will have rents of $800 for a one-bedroom plus utilities and $925 for a two bedroom plus utilities, which is higher than council expected when it allowed the number of required parking spaces for the building to be reduced to less than half.

Read more: Province responds, City demands answers on affordable housing unit costs

“It’s not the type of subsidy we assumed it was,” Mayor Walt Cobb said of what they heard in the meeting with the minister. “Their explanation was that their subsidy was the $8 million that they put into it. At Glen Arbor they subsidize each tenant on their rent, but that is not what they are looking for here. They are basically looking at market rents, which we told them wasn’t necessarily applicable to the Cariboo.”

Cobb said Williams Lake needs much more affordable housing and presently there are 45 people who desperately need places to live.

Nelson said council hasn’t changed its position.

“The units should be the $375 subsidized,” he said. “I echo the mayor in saying that today we probably have over 45 people that desperately need accommodation and who make less than $5,000 a year. There is a significant problem out there and we tried to reinforce that fact with the minister.”

If the the rents in the new place are not going to be reduced, then the government will need to build more affordable housing in the community, Nelson said.

“And we will make them sign a covenant that the rents will be $375,” he added.


