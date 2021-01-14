WLFN Chief Willie Sellars (left) gives the thumbs up after a COVID-19 Facebook live update Jan. 14 with Mayor Walt Cobb and CRD Chair Margo Wagner. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook image)

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars (left) gives the thumbs up after a COVID-19 Facebook live update Jan. 14 with Mayor Walt Cobb and CRD Chair Margo Wagner. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook image)

Williams Lake chief, city mayor and regional chair unite to give latest COVID-19 update

About 300 cases of COVID-19 in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region since Jan. 1, say leaders

Leaders of three different governments stood together in a united front Thursday afternoon to show their support for one another and provide a video update on COVID-19 in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Taking part in a Facebook live update Jan. 14 from the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) downtown Williams Lake office was WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, City of Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Cariboo Regional District (CRD) chair Margo Wagner.

As of 4 p.m. Jan. 14 Sellars said 28 positive cases within WLFN membership had been confirmed.

“One of the medical health officers for our region, Dr. Silvina Mema, has informed us that we have approximately 300 cases of COVID-19 in the Thomspon-Cariboo-Shuswap region since Jan. 1,” Sellars said.

“Approximately one-third of these cases are Indigenous peoples, which includes outbreaks in our sister communities like Eske’t (Alkali Lake) and Canim Lake.”

Extending their sincere support for individuals in our region who have contracted COVID-19, Sellars said their hearts and prayers are with them in hoping for a speedy and safe recovery.

He said their efforts are focused on collaboration with IH, First Nations Health Authority, Emergency Management BC and Three Corners Health Services Society to contain the outbreak in the WLFN community of Sugar Cane.

By the WLFN emergency operations centre working with IH, WLFN could furnish six beds in the community to safely accommodate isolation.

Margo Wagner expressed her thanks and support on behalf of the CRD to the WLFN as they deal with a COVID-19 outbreak at Sugar Cane.

“Their actions and those being taken by First Nations across our region are critical to the success of our COVID-19 response,” she said.

“We honor the work that the WLFN is doing to protect both their community and people of the Cariboo Chilcotin. This commitment to swift, effective action is helping keep all residents of the region safer.”

Read More: COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Read More: COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

Recognizing the importance of minimizing transmission in the region and the impacts the virus is having on our vulnerable populations such as elders, the CRD is ready to assist those communities in any way it can, Wagner added.

Wagner also recognized the Canim Lake First Nation’s efforts where there is poor internet service near 100 Mile House and said Chief Helen Henderson had done a phenomenal job of being proactive with all levels of government in the area.

“I have been proud of the non-First Nation community that surrounds the Canim Lake First Nation’s area because I have had several phone calls and none of them have been contradictory or blaming,” she added.

“They have all been Margo, if they need any help at all, please give us a phone call.”

Mayor Walt Cobb reiterated the need for meaningful communication from IH to the city.

“Some of our neighboring communities have been able to be more proactive in communicating and supporting their communities because they have the information,” he said.

Read More: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health

“This is the only way we’re going to get ahead of this virus by being informed and being able to be prepared.”

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital continues to operate regularly despite an outbreak declared Jan. 13 after four staff tested positive, he said.

Sellars concluded the address by stressing the need a the unified front that everyone moves forward and urged residents to follow provincial health orders to stop the spread.

“It’s not just the First Nations communities, it’s also the non-First Nations communities are also a part of this outbreak response that are going to help us contain it.”

Read More: 115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFirst NationsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them
Next story
Feds look at using border data to find travellers applying for sickness benefit

Just Posted

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars (left) gives the thumbs up after a COVID-19 Facebook live update Jan. 14 with Mayor Walt Cobb and CRD Chair Margo Wagner. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook image)
Williams Lake chief, city mayor and regional chair unite to give latest COVID-19 update

About 300 cases of COVID-19 in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region since Jan. 1, say leaders

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Esk’etemc First Nation is under community-wide isolation after a COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed. (Jonathan Hand photo)
COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

18 positive cases identified as of Jan. 14

Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Some 350 people will be vaccinated

(Black Press Media photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm body discovered behind local business

Foul play not suspected

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Most Read