Williams Lake Chevron station upgrading underground gas lines

The work will take three to four weeks

Scheduled work is underway at the Chevron Station in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gas lines at the Chevron station in Williams Lake at the corner intersection of Highways 97 and 20 are being upgraded.

Owner manager Manpreet Singh said the work will last at least three weeks and once completed all types of gas being sold will be available at all of the pumps.

“Some of the pumps only had our 94 and 89 grade,” he said.

The work got underway this week and was something the company had scheduled.

In the meantime, the story at the station remains open.



