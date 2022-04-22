Scheduled work is underway at the Chevron Station in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Scheduled work is underway at the Chevron Station in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Chevron station upgrading underground gas lines

The work will take three to four weeks

Gas lines at the Chevron station in Williams Lake at the corner intersection of Highways 97 and 20 are being upgraded.

Owner manager Manpreet Singh said the work will last at least three weeks and once completed all types of gas being sold will be available at all of the pumps.

“Some of the pumps only had our 94 and 89 grade,” he said.

The work got underway this week and was something the company had scheduled.

In the meantime, the story at the station remains open.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessWilliams Lake

Previous story
Second B.C. case of avian influenza suspected on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Just Posted

WIlliams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) past president Mike Rispin presents the Coach of the Year trophy to U15 female Timberwolves coach Lindsay Wood. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLMHA names Lindsey Wood Coach of the Year

Scheduled work is underway at the Chevron Station in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Chevron station upgrading underground gas lines

Winger Road residents Eva Navrot, left, along with Carolina Rieffolo and John Wellburn are concerned about a proposed cement batch plant that could go in at 665 Highway 20 close to their residential neighbourhood. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Winger Road residents oppose proposed cement batch plant in neighbourhood

.
New board of directors for Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association